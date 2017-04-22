Flight 101: Journey in Las Vegas!

April 22, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: Flight 101, Journey, Las Vegas

Grab your boarding passes for K-EARTH 101’s Flight 101 as it embarks to Las Vegas, Nevada to see Journey as they return to The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas for a nine-show residency, May 3rd through  20th!

Listen for the cue to call 1-800-232-KRTH and get yourself on the standby list to see Journey in Las Vegas! The winner will receive tickets to the show, a 2-night stay at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, air transportation, and some spending cash!

Keep listening to K-EARTH 101 for your chance to win!

Not by a phone? Click here to enter online now!

Click here for contest rules.

 

