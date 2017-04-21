Roger Waters Debuts New Track ‘Smell the Roses’

By Hayden Wright

Earlier this week, Roger Waters unveiled the track listing for his new solo album Is This The Life We Really Want, and now he’s debuted its first track: “Smell the Roses.” The former Pink Floyd star’s song is a blistering commentary on the state of contemporary politics. Its opening lines seem to address the current presidential administration:

“There’s a mad dog pulling at his chain / A hint of danger in his eye,” Waters sings. “Wake up and smell the roses / Close your eyes and pray this wind don’t change.”

As his first solo release in 25 years, Waters has plenty of social change to catch up with on Is This The Life We Really Want. Its title alone challenges listeners to see the world differently—and “Smell the Roses” serves as a call to similar answers. Waters’ reps promise “an unflinching commentary on the modern world and uncertain times,” so expect more social criticism in the album’s other 11 tracks.

Listen to “Smell the Roses” below.