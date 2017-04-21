Lisa Loves Showbiz: Richard Simmons Gets Police Escort Home From The Hospital

Richard Simmons is home from the hospital, but he had to get a little help from the LAPD.

We told you earlier in the week that Simmons was hospitalized with stomach issues.

Yesterday, he was released, but there was a problem. The paparazzi were there and waiting to get that picture, but thanks to Simmons’ housekeeper ,that didn’t happen.

She called the cops, who met them at Simmons’ home, tossed a blanket over him, and got him in the house with no photos taken.

I am not the only one worried and wanting more from Simmons. Yesterday, CNN’s Van Jones was co-hosting with Kelly on “Live with Kelly” when she brought up Simmons.

He had this to say:

It’s not just Van and I. People everywhere are looking for Simmons and answers.

Here is a letter sent from a fan to “Live” that Van read: