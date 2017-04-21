Lisa Loves Showbiz: Kris Jenner Says Caitlyn Jenner’s Memoir is ‘Made Up’

It’s been awhile since we heard from Caitlyn Jenner, and now she’s got a book and an exclusive interview tonight with ABC’s Diane Sawyer.

She will tell Diane that most people have been supportive, but not so much the Kardashians, especially Kris, who claims everything in Caitlyn’s book is “made up.”

In an excerpt from the book, Caitlyn claims Kris knew about her gender issues before they even consummated their marriage.

Caitlyn writes, “This will always be a subject of dispute between us”.

Kris says something completely different, saying “none of it makes sense.”

Take a listen:

The Secrets of My Life comes out Wednesday the 26th and there is a whole lot in it, including how Bruce wore a bra and lacy panties under his suits.

And if you are keeping up with the Kardashians, then you know Kim is not making any new fans, in fact she is ticking off the ones she has.

She’s being blasted for what they are calling “disrespectful” with her Virgin Mary ‘Kimoji’.

Kim has depicted herself as the Virgin Mary and yesterday she posted a picture on Instagram of her looking like Virgin Mary with no caption, just a link to her ‘Kimoji’ website.

Fans reacted quickly saying, “This is so pathetic,” “This is so disrespectful,” and “Offensive.”

That all being said, sales are good. That ‘Virgin Mary Kimoji’ is even on candles and they are sold out!

No accounting for taste. HA!