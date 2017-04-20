Lisa Loves Showbiz: Billy Bush Wants Back On TV

Ever since getting thrown under the Access Hollywood bus, Billy Bush has been out of work, while the other guy who was with him, is in the White House.

You all remember that conversation with Donald Trump and Billy Bush on the bus, talking disparagingly about women? Well, Billy lost his job after that, and now he wants back on TV.

In hopes of finding a job, Bush took to Instagram and sang while getting a haircut.

He banged out this little diddy, and if it sounds familiar, it’s because the notes come from the famed Grease song, “Look at me I’m Sandra Dee.”

Take a listen: