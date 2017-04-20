Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Hungry Like The Wolf" by Duran Duran

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Billy Bush Wants Back On TV

April 20, 2017 10:48 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Billy Bush, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017

Ever since getting thrown under the Access Hollywood bus, Billy Bush has been out of work, while the other guy who was with him, is in the White House.

You all remember that conversation with Donald Trump and Billy Bush on the bus, talking disparagingly about women? Well, Billy lost his job after that, and now he wants back on TV.

In hopes of finding a job, Bush took to Instagram and sang while getting a haircut.

He banged out this little diddy, and if it sounds familiar, it’s because the notes come from the famed Grease song, “Look at me I’m Sandra Dee.”

Take a listen:

Time for a haircut with my beloved @tommy_cyr.

A post shared by William Bush (@billybush) on

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live