Lisa Loves Showbiz: Bill O’reilly Has Been Fired From Fox News

No surprise yesterday. Bill O’Reilly was fired by Fox News after a string of sexual harassment accusations.

O’Reilly got the news just after he met Pope Francis at the Vatican yesterday, ending a more than 20 year run that began with the start of Fox News back in 1996.

The O’Reilly Factor has been a cash cow for the network and a top rated show in cable news for 16 years. The problem happened when 83 advertisers abandon the show after The New York Times reported that O’Reilly paid out settlements to five women accusing him of inappropriate behavior.

Overnight, the show known for 20 years as “The O’Reilly Factor,” hit the air with a new title, “The Factor.”

Substitute anchor Dana Perino had this to say (play clip).

Fox released a statement saying,

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox news channel.”

Right after their statement, Bill released his own, saying,

“It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims.”

For now, Fox has revamped its prime-time news line up, and beginning Monday, Tucker Carlson will take over O’Reilly’s old time slot.

What we don’t know yet, is how much money Bill will leave with in severance, but many speculating it could be in the ballpark of 40 million dollars.