Lisa Loves Showbiz: A Spice Girl Reunion Could Be In The Works

It looks like there may be a Spice Girl reunion after all.

People told the girls what they really really want, and they listened.

According to reports, talks of a reunion are now back on now that Mel B has split with husband Stephen Belafonte, whom she filed for divorce from last month.

If you remember, there was a fall out between Scary Spice and the other girls and sources say that was due to the controlling influence of Mel B’s estranged husband. Now that he’s out of the picture, talks have resumed.

The only thing is that Victoria Beckham, AKA Posh Spice, is still a hold out. The other spice girls say they will go on without her.

Richard Simmons is alive, according to himself.

He has finally sent a message to his millions of fans, who have been worried about him after he retreated from the public view for more than three years.

Yesterday, Simmons took to his Facebook page seeking to dispel rumors about his well- being.

He wrote,

“Aren’t you sick of hearing and reading about me? LOL well by now you know I’m not ‘missing’ just a little under the weather. I’m sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days. This has reminded me that when you need help you can’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it. We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves and sometimes it’s just bigger than we are. Just knowing you care has already made me feel better. Hope to see you again soon, Love Richard.”