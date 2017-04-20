Chic & Earth, Wind & Fire Team for Summer Tour

By Radio.com Staff

Earth, Wind & Fire and Chic featuring Nile Nile Rodgers are joining forces for a summer tour.

Dubbed the 2054 The Tour, the run will kick off on July 12 in Oakland, CA. Tickets go on sale next Friday, April 28 at 10 am local time.

Related: Chic: Why They Should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

“Nile Rodgers and Chic are legendary for their iconic style, song, sound, and groove,” said Philip Bailey, co-founder of Earth, Wind & Fire. “Get ready for a non-stop 2054 party!”

“There was a time when we could only dream of ‘seeing’ Earth, Wind & Fire live, now we get the honor of sharing the stage together. Get your feet ready for a deluge of hits,” added Nile Rodgers.

Check out the full tour itinerary below.

7/12 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

7/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

7/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

7/20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

7/22 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

7/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

7/26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

7/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

8/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

8/4 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

8/5 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

8/7 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/9 – Washington DC @ Verizon Center

8/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

8/11 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

8/13 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

8/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

8/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

8/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

8/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

8/22 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre