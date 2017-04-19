Lisa Loves Showbiz: Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson Will Return for ‘Fast and Furious 9’

It looks like there will be another installment of The Fast and Furious franchise, and YES, The Rock will be in it.

TMZ says the beef between The Rock and Vin Diesel is over, and they have buried the hatchet.

According to TMZ, they resolved things by secretly meeting several times since their feud on the set of The Fate of the Furious, and now they are reportedly 100% good.

TMZ reports that the feud was all over “real estate” (and not the kind you buy)!

In movie language, “real estate” is all about how much an actor shines. Who gets the best action scenes, who gets the hottest girl, who shows off their body more, and who gets the most face time.

Eventually, TMZ says, The Rock realized this was Vin’s franchise. After all, he is listed as #1 on the call sheet, which does determine who is the biggest star (so we hear).

TMZ says there is no money issues, they are all making a fortune of the franchise.

So rev up your engines for the ninth movie, it’s on it’s way!