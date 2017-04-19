Lisa Loves Showbiz: Richard Simmons Has Been Hospitalized

This just in! Richard Simmons is not missing, according to ABC News.

Yesterday, they reported that Simmons had been taken to an LA hospital Monday night for reported stomach issues.

According to Simmons’ manager,Michael Catalano,

“Simmons was suffering with severe indigestion and discomfort while eating. We agreed it was best for him to seek treatment. He is already feeling better and is expected to make a full recovery.”

This marks the second time in the last year that Simmons has been taken to the hospital.

Last summer he was at Cedars-Sinai for three days, after his housekeeper said he had become incoherent. In that case, his people called it a case of dehydration.

According to TMZ, Simmons has been tooling around LA in disguises carrying a cane.

They say he’s gone undetected and that he’s walking with the cane because he is still dealing with his knee injury.

As for where he goes, TMZ says he’s been hanging out at The Beverly Center, a mall near his home.

People who have seen Simmons say he’s gained a little weight, but sounds totally normal.