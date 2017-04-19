Lisa Loves Showbiz: Julia Roberts Named People’s ‘Most Beautiful Woman’ For The Fifth Time

Julia Roberts makes history as “People’s Most Beautiful Woman” for a fifth time!

It’s been 26 years since Julia Roberts was first on the cover of People’s World’s Most Beautiful issue and 26 years later, people still think Julia is the prettiest woman.

Yep! For a fifth time, Roberts was named ‘The Most Beautiful Woman in the World” and sat down with People Magazine’s Jess Cagle to chat about the honor.

He asked her how she felt about it:

Inside the magazine, Roberts opens up about her happy 14-year marriage to Danny Moder, her life with her kids, 12-year old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and Henry her 9 year old.

Roberts was just 23 years old when she first appeared on the cover of the world’s most beautiful issue in 1991, just a year before Pretty Woman.