Gary and Lisa Try Starbucks’ New Unicorn Frappuccino

By Madeline Spear

Starbucks released their new Unicorn Frappaccino this morning, and we sent our very own Maddie over at 6am to get our hands on the first ones.

We ordered a regular Unicorn Frap, and one with almond milk and the results were unexpected.

The regular Unicorn Frappacino is described as a creme base Frappaccino with a mango syrup, a sour blue drizzle, and sweet and sour powder dusted across the vanilla whipped cream. Sounds tasty right? Well, it kind of was.

As rare as… a unicorn. The color-changing, flavor-changing #UnicornFrappuccino—here for a limited time at participating stores.🦄✨ pic.twitter.com/TaIQrF8fac — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 19, 2017

It tasted similar to a Orange Creamsicle with a mango tangy-ness.

The almond milk alternative on the other hand, was not as magical.

We aren’t sure if the dairy is supposed to absorb some of that sour blue drizzle, but without the dairy, you will basically be sucking on warheads.

Check out Lisa’s priceless reaction:

My reaction #priceless to the new @starbucks #unicornfrappucino A post shared by Lisa Stanley (@lisastanley30) on Apr 19, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

Lisa and Gary best describes the almond milk frappaccino as “crushed up sweet tarts.” It is not for the faint of heart.

The Unicorn Frappaccino is also supposedly “color-changing” and “flavor-changing.” We didn’t notice any phenomal changes, but it did happen to melt over the course of the 5 hour Morning Show.

Are you planning on getting your hands on one? You better act fast, because these mystical creatures will only be available until April 23rd.

If you do happen to try the new magical Frap, let us know what you think!

