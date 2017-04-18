Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "London Calling" by The Clash

Lisa Loves Showbiz: New Documents Released Regarding Prince’s Death

April 18, 2017 9:35 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017, prince

New details this morning about Prince’s death.

Newly unsealed court documents are revealing his struggle with opiate addiction and how he tried to keep it a secret.

Nearly a year since his death, and we are learning what investigators found inside Prince’s home the day he died.

The unsealed search warrants paint a picture of just how bad his addiction was.

Investigators found a sizeable amount of narcotics located inside, not in prescription bottles, but hidden in vitamins, Aspirin, and other over the counter pain relief bottles.

They say they were all over the estate, including Prince’s dressing room, the mirror room, and the purple rain room.

Some pills were also found in a suitcase with a name tag, Peter Bravestrong, an alias Prince reportedly used when he traveled. Also found in the suitcase were hand written lyrics to his 1987 hit “You got the look.”

Investigators say most of the drugs were prescribed under the name of his long- time friend and drummer, Kirk Johnson, and the doctor who prescribed the drugs told investigators that he put the prescriptions in Johnson’s name for Prince’s privacy.

What’s still unclear is where Prince got the Fentanyl, the drug that ultimately took his life.

Investigators have been scouring his computers, email, and phone records for any clues, but as of this morning, no answer to that question.

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live