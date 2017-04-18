Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Disney Night Recap

Last night was Disney Night on Dancing with the Stars and the fairy tale ended for one celebrity.

Before we get to that, believe it or not, Bachelor Nick Viall really stood out as Pinocchio. The Bachelor did Jazz and it was Jazzy! Take a listen to all the judges praising Pinocchio:

But it was Fifth Harmony’s, Normani Kordei, who topped the leader board with a score of 39/40, earning three 10’s and tons of love from the judges (especially Julianne and Carrie Ann).

And the fairy tale ended for Beverly Hills Housewife, Erika Jayne, she was sent home.

Next week, it’s boy bands vs girl groups.