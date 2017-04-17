Lisa Loves Showbiz: Gwyneth Paltrow Dishes On Her Fast Food Options

Summer is almost here, which means the next family trip is just around the corner.

Gwyneth Paltrow is breaking down fast food and what’s she says is OK.

In case you were wondering, Paltrow indulges in fast food too, and tells us its okay to eat McDonald’s.

She posted a fast food guide on her website, GOOP, revealing the best menu options at several fast food places.

I know this seems out of character for Gwyneth, since she is best known for her wholesome lifestyle and ultra clean diet, but with her guide you can eat a satisfying snack at multiple fast food restaurants. For Starbucks, she goes for egg white roasted red pepper egg bites and at Chipotle she recommends a salad bowl with black beans and brown rice.

At KFC, she says have the mashed potatoes but no gravy, and she says try the coleslaw and corn.

Paltrow’s fast food guide includes a gluten free pizza from Domino’s packed with veggies and no cheese.

If you see the golden arches of McDonald’s she says it’s okay to have a lettuce wrapped grilled Chicken burger.

As for Subway and Wendy’s, Gwyneth says try the salads, and if you see a Taco Bell, have their black bean burrito or power veggie bowl for a good option.