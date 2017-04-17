Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Maneater" by Hall and Oates

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Coachella Weekend One Recap

April 17, 2017 10:43 AM By Lisa Stanley
Weekend one of Coachella is done and it was a good one.

Kendrick Lamar kept it simple as he closed out the first weekend.

But it was Lady Gaga who stepped in for Beyonce that crushed it with her new song The Cure, take a listen:

Not having a stellar night was Radiohead, who encountered a serious technical difficulty when their sound system kept cutting out causing the band to leave the stage, twice.

When they finally fixed it and the band returned, they filled the crowd with oldies like “Creep” and “Paranoid Android”.

Other than Radiohead’s technical issues, the first weekend a success and no wild musical moment to report.

