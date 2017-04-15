K-EARTH 101 Is Sending You And Three Friends To Universal Studios Hollywood

All weekend long, K-EARTH 101 has your tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood™ where you can experience Despicable Me Minion Mayhem™, Transformers™: The Ride-3D, Jurassic Park™ – The Ride, and more!

For your chance to win, be the right caller at 1-800-232-KRTH(5784) to score four tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood™ and you will qualify to win four California Neighbor Passes!

Visit UniversalStudiosHollywood.com to get over 175 days of thrills, laughter and wonder with the new California Neighbor Pass for $129 online!

TRANSFORMERS and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. © 2017 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.© 2017 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.