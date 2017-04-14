Lisa Loves Showbiz: Popular Richard Simmons Podcast Might Become Television Show

OMG! You know that Missing Richard Simmons, podcast? The most buzzed about podcast since Serial?

Well, now it could be adapted for TV.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that First Look Media is in meetings to make this podcast into an investigation TV show, in which they will search for the fitness guru.

They say it would be a mystery/biography hybrid, scripted and fictionalized version of the popular podcast.

According to Simmons’ manager, the whole idea may be killed because Simmons may actually emerge from seclusion, wanting to tell his side of the story.

Stay tuned…..