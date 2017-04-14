Lisa Loves Showbiz: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Officially File For Divorce

Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "You Keep Me Hangin’ On" by Kim Wilde

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Officially File For Divorce

April 14, 2017 11:34 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner

This breaks my heart.

I was really hoping they would work it out, but they didn’t.

Yesterday, Jennifer Garner made it official, filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.

Two years after announcing their separation, they are finally calling it quits.

Both Ben and Jen filed pro-per without a lawyer.

Both petitions mirrored each other completely, and were filed together, meaning it was coordinated.

They both requested joint legal and physical custody of their three kids.

As for spousal support, they left it open so that a judge could award it.

There is no pre-nup, so all of their earnings during their 10 year plus marriage will be split 50/50.

TMZ says the case will not go to court. Instead, they will mediate where a financial settlement will be determined.

The divorce could be final in 6 months.

 

