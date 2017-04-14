Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "You Keep Me Hangin’ On" by Kim Wilde

John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Pay Tribute to Charlie Murphy

April 14, 2017 12:11 PM
By Abby Hassler

Writer, actor and comedian Charlie Murphy passed away after a battle with cancer on April 12. Numerous entertainers have expressed their condolences and shared their memories of the iconic star.

Last night, comedian Dave Chappelle took the stage at John Mayer’s show in Columbus, Ohio, for the two to reflect on Murphy’s passing and celebrate his life.

Chappelle asked Mayer to conclude their time with a song dedicated to Murphy. Mayer played “You’re Gonna Live Forever In Me” from his latest album The Search for Everything.

Watch the fan-recorded video below.

