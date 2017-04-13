Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Call Me" by Blondie

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Go Public With Relationship

April 13, 2017 11:10 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx

If we believe US Weekly, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are making it official.

They are reportedly done hiding their love.

The two have reportedly been dating since 2013, and after hiding in cars with tinted windows and taking secret back elevators to avoid being seen together in public, they are ready to go public says US Weekly.

They say Katie used to be super worried about the public attention, but now she’s too exhausted to keep playing the hiding game.

On Sunday, April 2nd, the magazine says Katie and Jamie had dinner in New York right out in the open with no cares at all.

Foxx is now in Budapest shooting Robin Hood,  but sources close to the couple say when he’s done filming, they will hook up for what the magazine is calling “a family trip to Europe.”

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live