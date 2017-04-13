Lisa Loves Showbiz: Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Go Public With Relationship

If we believe US Weekly, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are making it official.

They are reportedly done hiding their love.

The two have reportedly been dating since 2013, and after hiding in cars with tinted windows and taking secret back elevators to avoid being seen together in public, they are ready to go public says US Weekly.

They say Katie used to be super worried about the public attention, but now she’s too exhausted to keep playing the hiding game.

On Sunday, April 2nd, the magazine says Katie and Jamie had dinner in New York right out in the open with no cares at all.

Foxx is now in Budapest shooting Robin Hood, but sources close to the couple say when he’s done filming, they will hook up for what the magazine is calling “a family trip to Europe.”