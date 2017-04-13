Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Call Me" by Blondie

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Beloved Comedian Charlie Murphy Passed Away

April 13, 2017 11:04 AM By Lisa Stanley
Yesterday we lost yet another great comedian.

Charlie Murphy, Eddie Murphy’s older brother, passed away at just 57 years old after a long battle with Leukemia.

Charlie was a very successful and popular stand-up comedian, and famous for co-starring on Chapelle’s Show.

TMZ says Charlie was undergoing chemo, and family members told them they were shocked yesterday because they thought he was getting better.

Charlie was also a writer and wrote several of Eddie’s movies like, Norbit and Vampire in Brooklyn.

Eddie and Charlie were very close. In fact, it was Charlie who prompted Eddie to try stand-up.

Here is Eddie telling Jimmy Kimmel the story:

Sadly, Charlie’s wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy, also passed in 2009 from Cervical Cancer. They had two children together.

People Magazine has Charlie’s final tweet, which will make you teary-eyed. At 7pm on April 11th, just a day before he passed, he tweeted:

#RIPCHARLIE

