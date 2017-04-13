Best Fish Tacos In Malibu

Malibu is ranked as one of the luxurious beach communities in California. Long beach strands, surfers, The Getty Villa, mansions on the sand, hiking trails, premiere shopping and dining destinations with stunning Pacific Ocean views make Malibu the choice for an overnight stay or day visit. With the ocean as its backyard, restaurants and cafes in Malibu are known for authentic fish tacos, and this best list offers convenient choices up and down the coast.





Reel Inn

18661 Pacific Coast Highway

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 456-8221

www.reelinnmalibu.com

Since 1986, Reel Inn has been a Malibu establishment and a not-to-missed seafood destination. The red and white checked tablecloths, picnic bench style seating and a welcome sign always making a fish(y) pun, gives it away that is restaurant is a slice of the beach lifestyle. And, if you are looking for fish tacos, you’ve come to the right place. Reel Inn offers fish and shrimp taco plates with all the fixings. Onion rings and fried zucchini are awesome sides, and its beer, wine and cocktail menu has lots of excellent options.

Malibu Seafood

25653 Pacific Coast Highway

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 456-3430

www.malibuseafood.com

One of Malibu’s anchors, Malibu Seafood, which was founded in 1972, is a fish market and local eatery run by commercial fishermen. So, if you are shopping fresh seafood this is your best local beach resource. While you are there check out the patio cafe which cooks up everything from fish taquitos and a squid steak sandwich to clam chowder, deep fried or fresh grilled catch of the day and more. The ocean view is marvelous. Call ahead and the kitchen will prepare your food to go (this just happens to be of of Malibu’s best seafood dinner plates when you don’t feel like cooking dinner).

Duke’s Malibu

21150 Pacific Coast Highway

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 317-0777

www.dukesmalibu.com

Bringing Hawaiian flavors and traditions to the beaches of Malibu, Duke’s restaurant was named to honor Duke Paoa Kahanamoku, an Olympic gold medalist, surfer, swimmer, athlete and ambassador from Hawaii. One of the best Malibu menus for fish tacos, Duke’s is a perfect PCH stop for lunch, dinner or drinks at sunset. Cooking with sustainable and in season fresh fish, Duke’s prepares its fish tacos, grilled or beer battered (up to you), in Los Angeles-based La Chapalita corn tortillas. Each taco is presented with salsa verde, cabbage, radish sprouts and rajas (aka roasted poblano chile slices). Poke tacos are a Duke’s specialty. Created with raw ahi, shoyu (Japanese condiment similar to soy sauce), Maui onions, fresh avocado and a wasabi creme fraiche.

Neptune’s Net

42505 Pacific Coast Highway

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 457-3095

www.neptunesnet.com

Likely if you are driving along Pacific Coast Highway through Malibu, the gang of motorcycles, surfboards and patron activity will catch your eye as you pass by Neptune’s Net. Set across the highway from the Pacific Ocean, a lunch, snack or sunset dinner is a must-California experience. Neptune’s Net offers two menus. The restaurant side features everything under the sun seafood including freshly cooked fish or shrimp tacos and presented with a bright pineapple slaw, avocado, cilantra and crema. The fish tacos are succulent and should be ordered with a side of anything fried like Neptune’s Net calamari or clam strips. Curious about the “seafood side” menu? Check it out – you’ll find choice ceviche, shrimp cocktail and clam chowder. You can also pick up lobster, crab, clams and oysters by the pound to go.

Malibu Beach Inn

22878 Pacific Coast Highway

Malibu, California 90265

(310) 651-7777

www.malibubeachinn.com

Located in Malibu’s Carbon Beach area known to locals as Billionaire’s Beach, Malibu Beach Inn offers quick-access to serenity, even if you are just having lunch or dinner. Breathe in the view and open yourself up to the sound of the waves as you dine for a gourmet meal at the hotel’s Carbon Beach Club restaurant. Prepared by Chef de Cuisine Cody Dickey the fish tacos reflect the Malibu lifestyle made with fresh market fish, sweet smoky paprika, fresh herbs served in corn tortillas. The luxury boutique hotel has recently undergone a full transformation by acclaimed designer Waldo Fernandez. Veronica Skin & Body Care Center Spa Suite is on-site offering facials and body treatments, and coupled with lunch at Carbon Beach Club restaurant might just be your best day ever.

Fish Grill

22935 Pacific Coast Highway

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 456-8585

www.fishgrill.com

Across the way from the Malibu Pier, Fish Grill is one of the best seafood destinations in Los Angeles. Specializing in just-caught seafood, grilled on mesquite coals or served crispy, Fish Grill’s original restaurant opened in 1986 on Beverly Blvd. Super beachy casual, this eatery makes simple fish tacos served in a soft warm corn tortilla with salsa, cabbage and its signature special sauce. Feel free to order the sauce on the side — Fish Grill’s chefs use “simple seasonings” to bring out the flavor of the fish. Check out the taco plate which comes with two tacos (salmon or catch of the day) and two sides (baked potato, French fries, rice pilaf, Israeli salad or cole slaw). Fish Grill fish meets the requirements of the Kosher Dietary Laws and is always closed on Saturdays.

Cafe Habana

3939 Cross Creek Road

Malibu, CA 90265

(310) 317-0300

www.habana-malibu.com

Café Habana Malibu has an inspired La Habana vibe known in downtown Mexico City and is recreated locally at Malibu Lumber Yard (the original Cuban/Mexican restaurant is in the Nolita neighborhood of Manhattan). Here, the beach community visits for superior fish tacos, and a first-class place (with celeb sightings) to shop and hangout. Cafe Habana’s Malibu style fish tacos are made with grilled wild caught Mahi Mahi, cabbage, avocado, a zesty pico de gallo and chipotle crema. Shrimp tacos are also delicious.Favorite sides include a grilled corn Mexican style presented with Cotija cheese, cayenne pepper and lime, and sweet caramelized plantains. Cafe Habana has a spirited ambiance and is ideal for bringing your out-of-town friends.

By Sheryl Craig