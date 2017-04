Oprah Winfrey sat down with People and Entertainment Weekly Editorial Director, Jess Cagle, to chat about her new HBO movie, The Immortal Life of Henrietta.

Jess asked her how she is so put together. After 20 plus years of helping others, he wondered if she herself ever had to go to therapy.

Oprah went on to say that she has done over 38,000 interviews, and that definitely helped make her, as she said, “A better human being.”