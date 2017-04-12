Cheech Marin Joins Gary Bryan and Lisa Stanley In Studio

By: Madeline Spear

Gary and Lisa sat down with Cheech Marin this morning to discuss his new memoir, Cheech Is Not My Real Name…But Don’t Call Me Chong.

The book takes a look back at Marin’s life, with moments such as dodging the draft, his success in starting one of the most iconic comedy duos in history, becoming the face of the recreational drug movement, his extensive art collection, and more.

Cheech will be sharing personal stories straight from his memoir, live on stage, at both The Rose in Pasadena, and The Canyon in Agoura Hills.

The Canyon

Wednesday, April 19 – 8pm

Whizin Market Square, 28912 Roadside Dr, Agoura Hills, CA 91301

The Rose

Thursday, April 20 – 8pm

Paseo Colorado, 245 E Green St, Pasadena, CA 91101

Watch the live interview here: