Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Sweet Dreams " by The Eurythmics

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Kylie Jenner Is Getting Her Own Reality Show

April 11, 2017 10:28 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Kylie Jenner, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017

Kendall Jenner had some issues with her Pepsi ad, now Kylie Jenner is embarking on her own project, she hopes won’t be as flat as her sister’s soda commercial.

Kylie is spinning off with her new realty docu-series. The 19 year old beauty expert announced yesterday, that Life of Kylie will debut on E Network.

Kylie says, “The last couple of years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans. This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

Life of Kylie will only be eight episodes and executive produced by both Kylie and Kris Jenner.

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live