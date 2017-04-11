Lisa Loves Showbiz: Kylie Jenner Is Getting Her Own Reality Show

Kendall Jenner had some issues with her Pepsi ad, now Kylie Jenner is embarking on her own project, she hopes won’t be as flat as her sister’s soda commercial.

Kylie is spinning off with her new realty docu-series. The 19 year old beauty expert announced yesterday, that Life of Kylie will debut on E Network.

Kylie says, “The last couple of years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans. This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

Life of Kylie will only be eight episodes and executive produced by both Kylie and Kris Jenner.