Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Most Memorable Year Night Brings The Crowd To Tears

Last night on Dancing With The Stars it was “Most Memorable Year” night, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house, especially after football star Rashad Jennings did a contemporary dance dedicated to his dad who had surgery right as Rashad’s career was taking off.

He was crisp, clean, and powerful and earned the highest score of the season, busting out three tens to give him a score of 39/40.

Bruno and Carrie Ann said had this to say:

Sadly, Mr. T tapped out after 4 weeks, and I pity the fools that didn’t vote for him.

But before he was sent home, he showed us he was still part of the A-Team with his most memorable year being 1995, the year he was diagnosed with cancer.

He danced a beautiful Waltz set to “Amazing Grace” which brought all four judges to tears, especially Carrie Ann: