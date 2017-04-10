Top Shops & Restaurants In Los Feliz

When you think of neighborhoods in Los Angeles, the touristy icons immediately come to mind. While those areas are equipped with hidden gems for shopping and dining, it is the lesser-known streets that offer an “insider’s view” of what living in Los Angeles is all about. Los Feliz truly epitomizes its Spanish translation of “happy” because everyone you meet – whether in the local coffee shop or an unassuming celebrity on a family stroll – looks genuinely happy to be there.





www.stevenalan.com 1937 Hillhurst AveLos Angeles, CA 90027(323) 667-9500 The Steven Alan Outpost store is a true neighborhood store. With a Western saloon aura about it, you will feel as if you’ve walked into a small town store in an urban setting. Offering popular button down shirts as well as dresses for women, Steven Alan carries top brands such as A.P.C., Band of Outsiders and more at this favorite location. And, while they typically get goods later than most other Steven Alan stores as they are an “Outpost”, you can still get great finds here at a discounted rate.





www.carolyoung.com 1953 1/2 Hillhurst Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90027(323) 663-0088 Carol Young | Undesigned is a clothing line that fits its name. Each item Young creates is seasonless and uses unique texture and embellishments from sustainable and recyclable fabrics that are perfect assets to your current wardrobe. A favorite designer and boutique amongst LA’s chi-chiest crowd, Carol Young | Undesigned is frequented by down-to-earth celebrities, well-known curators and regular folk who happen to walk in on a Sunday afternoon. The Sara Top, featuring metallic bronze silk, fits loosely while at the same time gives your silhouette a flattering line. Another must-wear for the fall season is the Sheer Moth Pebble Poncho, which is great for layering over tank tops when you are unsure of the evening’s temperature.





www.losfelizcafe.com 3207 Los Feliz Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90039(323) 661-2355 Don’t confuse Los Feliz Café with Café Los Feliz, as the two spots are unalike and you will find different fare at each. Situated on Los Feliz Boulevard, this locals hangout is also an iconic eatery for business travelers and tourists. Formerly known as Eatz Cafe, Los Feliz Café has only changed its name; the good food and great service remain consistent with the restaurant since its opening. The signature Café Breakfast, which includes eggs, breakfast meat and a pancake, is something you will be talking about for a long time. For mid-day snacks and dinner, try the angel hair pasta or the crispy chicken wings, which come hot or mild.





www.yucasla.com 2056 Hillhurst Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90027(323) 662-1214 When you are strolling down Hillhurst Avenue, you will not want to bypass Yuca’s. A recipient of the James Beard Award in 2005, Yuca’s has surpassed everyone’s expectations and continues to serve the city’s “best burrito.” In this best burrito category, you will find the chicken mole burrito and the chile relleno burrito, but it is the crazy burrito that patrons and food critics from all over the country rave about. The crazy burrito brings together a variety of tastes and textures including meat, beans, rice and three salsas: chipotle, avocado and Yuca’s special salsa. To top it off, your taste buds will literally go crazy when you see the burrito overpowered with cheese, avocado, beans and sour cream. Related: Money Saving Tips For Your LA Wedding





www.skylightbooks.com 1818 N. Vermont Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90027(323) 660-1175 A great bookstore is hard to find these days. Skylight Books has not only weathered the app storm, but it continues to be a stop along the way for locals and out-of-towners. Catering to customers from LA neighborhoods such as Silver Lake, Echo Park, Hollywood and, of course, Los Feliz, Skylight Books brings back the authenticity of the good old-fashioned bookstore to the community. Tapping into the literary marketplace, Skylight Books brings to life fiction, music, local Los Angeles culture, art, theatre and film through the world of books. Check out the Skylight Books website to discover the interesting events happening in the store. On October 5, enjoy a reading from Elizabeth Gorcey as she takes you through her magical children’s book “Going To The Park,” or meet author Yumi Sakugawa as she discusses her book “Your Illustrated Guide To Becoming One With The Universe” on October 8.





www.littledoms.com 2128 Hillhurst AveLos Angeles, CA 90027(323) 661-0055 Locals and visitors from all over L.A. come to Little Dom’s for this charming neighborhood eatery. Located in the laid back pedestrian friendly area of Los Feliz, it offers old world cafe charm with outdoor seating along with delicious Italian-American fare. Favorite dishes include their homemade Linguine and Meatballs, or their blueberry ricotta pancakes for breakfast. Also try out their Italian frittata as well as their tasty wood-oven pizzas.



Jennifer Geisman is a freelance writer and faithful beauty junkie living in Los Angeles. Her work can be found at Examiner.com.