Lisa Loves Showbiz: Vin Diesel Addresses Feud Between Himself & Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Their feud was fast and furious, and according to Vin Diesel, the feud between he and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was blown out of proportion and is now over.

Back in August, Dwayne posted a rant on his Instagram calling out Vin, claiming he was not professional on set, basically calling him a “candy ass” for not conducting himself in a professional manner.

In a new interview, Vin says he believes the drama surrounding him and Johnson was blown out of proportion by the media, and that he and Johnson are actually quite good friends.

Diesel told USA Today, “I don’t think the world realizes how close we are, in a weird way. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house he’s Uncle Dwayne.”

Adding “I protect the franchise, I protect everybody including Dwayne. I protected Dwayne more than he’ll ever know, and it doesn’t matter he doesn’t have to know, but he appreciates it, he knows it. Dwayne has only got one Vin in his life, one big brother in this film world and that’s me.”

