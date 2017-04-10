Lisa Loves Showbiz: Janet Jackson Splits With Husband Wissam Al Mana

Just three months after giving birth to her first baby at 50, Janet Jackson has split with her billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana.

According to Page Six in The New York Post, trouble had been brewing for a while.

“She thought he had become to controlling during the pregnancy” says a source close to the couple.

They had hoped that the baby would help but it didn’t, and they say the last straw for Janet was the way her husband treated her mom Katherine, who was staying with them in London for the past couple months.

Katherine is embroiled in a family argument where she says that her nephew, Trent, has been abusing her, alleging elder abuse. Apparently Janet’s husband didn’t care and that was a deal breaker.

On a happier note, congrats to Bradley Cooper and his Victoria Secret model girlfriend, Irina Shayk.

The two just welcomed their first baby, who was born two weeks ago, according to People magazine.

Opting to keeps things very private we don’t know the sex or the name of the little one.

Bradly and Irina have been dating since 2015.