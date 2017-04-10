Best Family-Friendly Easter Events In Los Angeles

Easter is fast approaching, so get ready for some memorable moments surrounding this candy-crazy holiday that comes along each spring. To be sure, the Easter Bunny is already warming up for his hoppy-go-lucky appearances all over the Southland while City of Angels kids are dying to dip and hunt eggs while getting involved in all the fun associated with this exciting time of the year.





Burbank Spring Egg-Stravaganza

McCambridge Park

1515 N. Glenoaks Ave.

Burbank, CA 00000

(818) 238-5300

www.burbankca.gov

Date: April 15, 2017 from 9am – 12pm

Kids ages 4 through 10 will enjoy this free event which takes place the day before Easter in beautiful downtown Burbank’s lush McCambridge Park. The hunt be on for all kinds of hidden eggs, but the Easter Bunny, prizes and games, a mascot meet and greet, bouncy houses and food trucks galore will also be on hand. You can also get photos of the Easter bunny with your children! Kids aged 0-4 years old will start their Easter egg hunt at 9:30am and 10am, while the 5-10 year old group will go at 10:30am and 11am.

EasterFest 2017

Grand Hope Park

9th & Hope St.

Los Angeles, CA. 90015

(213) 471-2415.

www.newcitychurchla.com/easterfest

Date: Sunday April 16, 2017



For a good time to be had by all this Easter Sunday, head over to the New City Church and partake in its annual outdoor festival downtown. The festival, now in its 9th year, is free to everyone thanks to the generosity of the New City Church. There will be plenty of arts and crafts, face painting, races and games and a mega bounce house for the kids with lots of food and drink for the adults. Of course, there will be an Easter egg hunt with thousands of eggs so all the kids will go home with a sizable bounty. Last year more than 3,000 people attended this event with possibly more expected this year





Easter Brunch

Aquarium of the Pacific

Long Beach, CA

(562) 590-3100

www.aquariumofthepacific.com

Date: April 16, 2017 from 8:30am to 10:30am

Every kid who is about to hunt eggs for the upcoming holiday needs extra fuel for the fun. To help make that happen, the Aquarium of the Pacific is offering an Easter brunch early in the morning on that very day. You and your family can enjoy delicious bites, including their green eggs and ham (scrambled farm fresh eggs with diced sautéed ham steak & scallions topped with melted jack cheese), scalloped potatoes (baked layers of thin sliced potatoes with cheddar, jack and parmesan cheeses), as well as buttermilk biscuits, sage breakfast sausage links, market fresh berries, mini pastries and more. Find more information





Pershing Square Community Egg Hunt

Pershing Square

532 S. Olive St

Los Angeles, CA 90013

www.laparks.org

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2017 from 12pm to 4 pm



The City of Los Angeles’ Park and Recreation is hosting a free Easter egg hunt at Pershing Square in Downtown LA today. Enjoy the egg hunt, win prizes, hear poetry and storytelling, take part in arts and crafts as well as plenty of children’s entertainment. Their Easter egg hunts will run in shifts by age group. Food will also be available for purchase.

Bunny’s Spring Fling at the LA Zoo & Botanical Gardens

Los Angeles Zoo

Griffith Park

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90027

www.lazoo.org

Date: Easter Weekend – Friday, April 14, 2017 – April 16, 2017 from 10am to 4pm



On Easter Day, The Los Angeles Zoo will host its Bunny Spring Fling for families around the southland. Visit and your kids can create bunny ears, pet bunnies and have also have their photo taken with Big Easter Bunny, as well as other cartoon characters at this three-day event at the Los Angeles Zoo. The free event will also feature many other activities, including petting real bunnies, arts & crafts, face painting, music and much more.

The Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Los Encinos State Historic Park

Los Encinos Historic State Park

16756 Moorpark St

Encino, CA 91436

(818) 784-4849

www.los-encinos.org

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 1pm



Located smack dab in the middle of Encino on Ventura Boulevard is Los Encinos State Historic Park, a hidden gem that is as serene as it is unexpected. This free annual Easter event is a tradition among locals and will feature many activities aside from an egg hunt such as traditional games, a blacksmith, old-time music, tours of the historic adobe and performers in period costume. The Egg Hunts will be grouped according to age with 2 years and under going first at 1:30pm and 7-10 year olds getting their chance at 3pm. Admission is free, but donations are always welcome.

