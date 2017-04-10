Best Family-Friendly Easter Events In Los Angeles

Easter is fast approaching, so get ready for some memorable moments surrounding this candy-crazy holiday that comes along each spring. To be sure, the Easter Bunny is already warming up for his hoppy-go-lucky appearances all over the Southland while City of Angels kids are dying to dip and hunt eggs while getting involved in all the fun associated with this exciting time of the year.
Burbank Spring Egg-Stravaganza
McCambridge Park
1515 N. Glenoaks Ave.
Burbank, CA 00000
(818) 238-5300
www.burbankca.gov
Date: April 15, 2017 from 9am – 12pm
Kids ages 4 through 10 will enjoy this free event which takes place the day before Easter in beautiful downtown Burbank’s lush McCambridge Park. The hunt be on for all kinds of hidden eggs, but the Easter Bunny, prizes and games, a mascot meet and greet, bouncy houses and food trucks galore will also be on hand. You can also get photos of the Easter bunny with your children! Kids aged 0-4 years old will start their Easter egg hunt at 9:30am and 10am, while the 5-10 year old group will go at 10:30am and 11am.
EasterFest 2017
Grand Hope Park
9th & Hope St.
Los Angeles, CA. 90015
(213) 471-2415.
www.newcitychurchla.com/easterfest
Date: Sunday April 16, 2017
For a good time to be had by all this Easter Sunday, head over to the New City Church and partake in its annual outdoor festival downtown. The festival, now in its 9th year, is free to everyone thanks to the generosity of the New City Church. There will be plenty of arts and crafts, face painting, races and games and a mega bounce house for the kids with lots of food and drink for the adults. Of course, there will be an Easter egg hunt with thousands of eggs so all the kids will go home with a sizable bounty. Last year more than 3,000 people attended this event with possibly more expected this year
Easter Brunch
Aquarium of the Pacific
Long Beach, CA
(562) 590-3100
www.aquariumofthepacific.com
Date: April 16, 2017 from 8:30am to 10:30am
Every kid who is about to hunt eggs for the upcoming holiday needs extra fuel for the fun. To help make that happen, the Aquarium of the Pacific is offering an Easter brunch early in the morning on that very day. You and your family can enjoy delicious bites, including their green eggs and ham (scrambled farm fresh eggs with diced sautéed ham steak & scallions topped with melted jack cheese), scalloped potatoes (baked layers of thin sliced potatoes with cheddar, jack and parmesan cheeses), as well as buttermilk biscuits, sage breakfast sausage links, market fresh berries, mini pastries and more. Find more information here.
Pershing Square Community Egg Hunt
Pershing Square
532 S. Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
www.laparks.org
Date: Saturday, April 8, 2017 from 12pm to 4 pm
The City of Los Angeles’ Park and Recreation is hosting a free Easter egg hunt at Pershing Square in Downtown LA today. Enjoy the egg hunt, win prizes, hear poetry and storytelling, take part in arts and crafts as well as plenty of children’s entertainment. Their Easter egg hunts will run in shifts by age group. Food will also be available for purchase.
Bunny’s Spring Fling at the LA Zoo & Botanical Gardens
Los Angeles Zoo
Griffith Park
5333 Zoo Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027
www.lazoo.org
Date: Easter Weekend – Friday, April 14, 2017 – April 16, 2017 from 10am to 4pm
On Easter Day, The Los Angeles Zoo will host its Bunny Spring Fling for families around the southland. Visit and your kids can create bunny ears, pet bunnies and have also have their photo taken with Big Easter Bunny, as well as other cartoon characters at this three-day event at the Los Angeles Zoo. The free event will also feature many other activities, including petting real bunnies, arts & crafts, face painting, music and much more.
The Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Los Encinos State Historic Park
Los Encinos Historic State Park
16756 Moorpark St
Encino, CA 91436
(818) 784-4849
www.los-encinos.org
Date: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 1pm
Located smack dab in the middle of Encino on Ventura Boulevard is Los Encinos State Historic Park, a hidden gem that is as serene as it is unexpected. This free annual Easter event is a tradition among locals and will feature many activities aside from an egg hunt such as traditional games, a blacksmith, old-time music, tours of the historic adobe and performers in period costume. The Egg Hunts will be grouped according to age with 2 years and under going first at 1:30pm and 7-10 year olds getting their chance at 3pm. Admission is free, but donations are always welcome.
The Queen Mary
1126 Queens Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90802
(877) 342-0738
www.queenmary.com
Date: April 16, 2017
Visit Easter by celebrate in style at The Queen Mary in the Long Beach harbor. Accompanied by live harp music, the ship will feature an Easter Bunny, as well as a special family photo opportunity, and of course a delicious brunch. Along with a special Easter candy bar, you’ll get a chance to hunt for Easter eggs, visit their Easter petting zoo, win prizes, and even get your face painted. Don’t forget about the Easter Sunday Champagne brunch though, which will include offerings will include gourmet dishes, with special Easter Candy!