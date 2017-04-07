Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s Emotional Tribute To Don Rickles

By Sarah Carroll

The great comedian Don Rickles passed away Thursday morning (April 6) of kidney failure at the age of 90.

Jimmy Kimmel was one of the first to pay tribute to the entertainment icon, and he got pretty emotional about it.

“I know it sounds crazy to say he was too young, but he was,” Kimmel said. “Because he was youthful and funny and sharp and generous.”

Rickles was a frequent guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, appearing 18 times since 2006.

Kimmel told a few classic anecdotes about his dear friend and then wrapped up the tribute by reading some handwritten notes the late comic had sent to him.

“Dear Jimmy, thanks so much for inviting me to your home for dinner, but to be honest, we would have preferred a three-month trip to Venice, Italy,” Kimmel laughed.

Watch the emotional clip below: