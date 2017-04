Yesterday, we lost a good one.

Don Rickles, Mr. Warmth the original insult comic, an equal opportunity offender (and really nothing better than getting burned by Don) passed away at 90.

No one knew that better than Jimmy Kimmel, who became like a son to Rickles over the years.

Last night, Kimmel remembered Rickles with a teary-eyed monologue:

Here is Don on Kimmel with someĀ of his classic appearances:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, his wife Barbara, and his daughter Mindy.