Lisa Loves Showbiz: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Talking Marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez getting more serious.

People Magazine is reporting that their kids have met and everyone is getting along great.

According to a Lopez source, “When they are apart they speak every day, it’s like they can’t get enough of each other.”

They have been pretty much inseparable since they began dating back in February, and already have traveled together from LA and Miami to the Bahamas and New York.

We told you earlier in the week that the pair stepped out in New York for a shopping spree last Sunday with Jen’s mom, who thinks this is a big deal and that her daughter scored.

Apparently, the pair’s kids, her twins, Max and Emme and his two daughters, Natasha and Ella, are already best buds.

According to People, Lopez says she has never been in this kind of relationship.“It just works, it’s easy” says a Lopez source adding “She is very happy.”

The same source tells People they are already talking marriage.