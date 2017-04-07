False Alarm: Steve Perry NOT Performing with Journey at Rock Hall

By Radio.com Staff

This afternoon TMZ reported that Steve Perry would perform with Journey tonight at their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Moments ago, Journey’s Neal Schon took to Twitter to debunk that report.

“Ok everyone I’m now hearing from Managment that he’s not singing. As I said before I’ll be ready for anything, he is and always welcome.”

In a since-deleted tweet Schon wrote: “I’m now hearing the TMZ story is total BS. Steve’s manager has apparently told our publicist that he’s NOT singing….”

But maybe he will…