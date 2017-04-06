Lisa Loves Showbiz: There’s A New Kim Kardashian Butt Pool Float

Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go" by WHAM! Read More

April 6, 2017 10:07 AM By Lisa Stanley
If you ever wanted to get your hands on Kim Kardashian’s butt, now you can.

In fact, you can float on her arse this summer, for a mere 98 bucks plus shipping!

She’s making a splash with her new flotation device for the pool.

The pool floaty, which is shaped like Kim’s butt, is available now on pre-order and will ship as early as June.

Let’s just say it’s big, it floats, and it’s wearing a black thong.

Basically, you will be tanning on a cartoon version of Kim’s butt, shaped like the butt picture that broke the internet.

