Lisa Loves Showbiz: There’s A New Kim Kardashian Butt Pool Float

If you ever wanted to get your hands on Kim Kardashian’s butt, now you can.

In fact, you can float on her arse this summer, for a mere 98 bucks plus shipping!

She’s making a splash with her new flotation device for the pool.

The pool floaty, which is shaped like Kim’s butt, is available now on pre-order and will ship as early as June.

Let’s just say it’s big, it floats, and it’s wearing a black thong.

Basically, you will be tanning on a cartoon version of Kim’s butt, shaped like the butt picture that broke the internet.