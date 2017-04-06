Lisa Loves Showbiz: Pepsi Pulls New Kendall Jenner Ad After Social Media Backlash

Goes to show you that social media makes a difference.

At least it did for Pepsi, who pulled their new commercial with Kendall Jenner after horrible backlash on social media.

The ad caused a lot of chaos after people thought Pepsi and Kendall were mocking Black Lives Matter movement.

Pepsi apologized yesterday saying,

“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark and we apologize, we did not intend to make light of any serious issues.”

Adding, they will be halting any further roll out of the ad.

Another case of how social media made a difference was after Richard Simmons went missing.

His friend who was worried about him created a podcast called “Missing Richard Simmons” in hopes Simmons would step out of the house where he has been hiding for almost three years.

This morning, Time is reporting, along with several other internet sites, that Simmons has just inked a new merchandising deal. They say he’s signed a contract with a company to take on his licensing, merchandising and endorsements.

Simmons has sold more than 1.5 Billion in merchandise over the years, so this could be very lucrative for both parties involved.

Simmons’ long time manager, Michael Catalano, says that the recent People story and podcast created an outpouring of interest in him, and that’s how the deal came to be.

The only thing unclear is whether or not Simmons will emerge into public life again to promote his new upcoming merchandise.