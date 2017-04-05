Lisa Loves Showbiz: The Internet Is Not Happy With Kendall Jenner And Her New Pepsi Ad

Kendall Jenner making headlines this morning with her new Pepsi ad that had her trending on twitter for all the wrong reasons.

The backlash online was fierce after people saw Pepsi’s new commercial, which shows the supermodel leaving a photo shoot to join a protest and trying to make peace by handing an officer a can of Pepsi.

Many calling the ad “tasteless”, saying it takes advantage of serious issues of movements to sell soda. It’s falling flat, getting a major back lash on social media.

People are mad at Kendall and Pepsi comparing Jenner handing the officer a Pepsi to a real life photo of Black Lives Matter protester, Eisha Evans, when she approached police at a demonstration in Baton Rouge.

One guy tweeting, “Michael Jackson almost burned alive on the set of a Pepsi commercial and today that became the second worst moment in Pepsi history.”

Pepsi is defending Kendall and their commercial, saying they think this ad is an “important message to convey.”

They say it’s meant to be a short film about letting go and following your passion, in an attempt to appeal to a younger demographic.

That being said, many people not buying it, nor will they buy Pepsi now.

Fun fact, Jenner is the first model to get a bib Pepsi ad since Cindy Crawford in 1992.