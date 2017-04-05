Lisa Loves Showbiz: Mel B Suffered Years Of Abuse From Estranged Husband

Mel B, AKA ‘Scary Spice’, has apparently been living a scary life for the past ten years.

Mel says her estranged husband, Stephan Belafonte, has been abusing her both physically and verbally pretty much since they married.

According to Mel B, Belafonte punched, chocked and berated her throughout the years, and not just that, he reportedly got their nanny pregnant as well.

She now has a restraining order on him, which means he can’t come near her or the three children they share.

Mel B alleges in court documents, that every time she tried to leave him he threatened her with violence and with the release of a sex tape that he claimed would destroy her life in every way possible.

By the way, not the first time Belafonte has been accused of domestic violence. Back in 2003, he was convicted for assaulting his ex-wife.

And from Mel B to Mel G – Melanie Griffith is finally admitting she had some bad plastic surgery, admitting she went overboard with it.

She is featured in the latest issue of Porter Magazine. Inside, she says she has regrets, one being plastic surgery.

Griffith says she had no idea that she’d gone overboard until everyone started talking about it.

People were saying “Oh my God what has she done?”

Griffith says that hurt her feelings so much that she actually sought out another doctor to fix what as she says, “the female doctor put in her.”

She hopes now she looks normal.