Reese’s Has The Most Popular Easter Candy This Year

by Crystal Zahler

Easter is now in full bloom in stores everywhere, which means bunnies, chicks, and lots and lots of sweets!

Thanks to a RetailMeNot survey, now we know the top 5 Easter candies this year!

Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs (53%)

Chocolate bunnies (48%)

Jelly beans (48%)

Hershey’s Eggs (45%)

Peeps (34%)

When we think of Easter we think, Bunny and Chick shaped Peeps, and of course the colorful jelly beans! This year those egg shaped chocolates are not going to be forgotten!

Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs may not seem like they’d be Easter’s number 1 contender, but egg shaped or not, they’re delicious!

The survey also covered whether the participant would be buying candy this Easter or not and the 48% that is buying candy must be planning to be buying a whole lot of Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs, about $57 worth!

They’ll definitely be filling up those Easter baskets!