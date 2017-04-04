Lisa Loves Showbiz: Harrison Ford Will Not Face Any Penalties After Landing On A Taxiway

It’s official! Harrison Ford can fly.

He’s been cleared for take-off by the FAA.

Ford will not be fined, nor will he lose his pilot’s license, after he mistakenly flew over a jet liner before landing his plane on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County back in February.

During that botched landing, Ford came extremely close to an American Airlines flight with more than a hundred people on board, waiting to take off.

Captain Ross Ainer, a retired pilot, told People Magazine,

“I estimate that Ford missed the aircraft by less than a 100 feet. He came uncomfortably close on that landing, the video is pretty clear.”

As for Ford, he admitted he was “the schmuck who landed on the taxiway.”

For the record, that schmuck has been a licensed pilot for more than twenty years with more than five thousand hours of flight experience, and this is the first time he’s ever been the subject of an FAA enforcement action.