Lisa Loves Showbiz: Charo Gets The Boot On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

April 4, 2017 9:51 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Charo, Dancing With The Stars, David Ross, Heather Morris, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017, Nancy Kerrigan

Last night was Vegas night on Dancing with the Stars.

They rolled the dice, and Charo cuchi cuchi’d right off the dance floor, crapping out after just three weeks.

Last night was all about Heather Morris from Glee, Nancy Kerrigan, and Cub’s catcher, David Ross.

Heather is still dancing with a sub, while Max sits out injured.

Didn’t cause a problem for Heather. She scored the first nine of the season, while Nancy’s night was perfect for both Len and Julianne.

And then there was David’s jazz routine to Magic Mike, that was off the hook. He went for it, as Len said and Bruno said this:

Both Nancy and Heather tied for second place, while Fifth Harmony’s Normani sits on top of the leader board.

Despite his great dance, David landed fifth on the leader board.

Next week, get the hanky’s out, because it’s “My most memorable year” night, a big fan favorite.

