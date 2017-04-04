Kershaw Back On The Mound For Dodgers-Padres On Opening Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Clayton Kershaw threw a nearly 94 mph fastball that Manuel Margot took for a strike as the Dodgers began their 60th season in Los Angeles today against the San Diego Padres at a sold-out Dodger Stadium.

Making his seventh consecutive opening day start for the Dodgers, Kershaw squared off against right-hander Jhoulys Chacin, who made his debut with San Diego after splitting last season between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels.

Beloved Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda and 87-year-old former Dodger outfielder Wally Moon threw ceremonial first pitches.

Moon played outfield for the Dodgers from 1959-65 and is best remembered for his penchant for hitting home runs. He will be celebrating his 87th birthday.

Lasorda’s first pitch comes four days before the 40th anniversary of his first opening day as the team’s manager, a 5-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on April 7, 1977.

