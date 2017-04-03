Lisa Loves Showbiz: Blac Chyna’s Request To Trademark The Kardashian Name Officially Denied

Blac Chyna will stay Blac Chyna.

Her request to trademark the Kardashian name has been officially denied.

Chyna was trying to trademark the name “Angela Renee Kardashian” but lawyers for Kim, Kourtney and Khloe opposed the request, claiming they would “suffer damage including irreparable injury to their reputation and goodwill” if Chyna takes the name.

Back in December, Blac Chyna thought she was going to marry Rob Kardashian and started planning her name change.

They are engaged, off and on, and do have a child together, Dream Renee Kardashian.

According to the Kardashian’s attorney, Chyna tried to “deliberately seek to profit from the goodwill and popularity by changing her name.”

Chyna says she is not trying to do anything negative. It’s her daughter’s last name and she just wants to share a last name with her daughter.

Whether they marry or not, Dream’s last name is still going to be Kardashian, but Kardashian Fans can rest easy knowing the brand won’t be diluted by a new Kardashian Lady!