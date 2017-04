Alex Rodriguez, A-Rod, joined the ladies at The View on Friday and broke his silence about his new lady boo, Jennifer Lopez.

The former Yankee made it clear he has hit a home run.

The ladies asked him is there anything he knows about J-Lo that we don’t, take a listen:

Over the weekend, the lovebirds couldn’t hide their smiles as they took a stroll in New York with Jenn’s mom, clearly getting the stamp of approval.

Sources say, “It’s like they can’t get enough of each other.”