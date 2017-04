By Lara Scott

The intersection of Hollywood and Vine is the epicenter of Hollywood, and also a fun place to spend a night out! I am rarely out without my kiddos, so when it’s time for a grownup night, I really make it count.

Join me and my friend Will for a whirlwind tour of Cleo at The Redbury (where Brussels Sprouts actually taste GOOD), the Hollywood Pantages Theatre for opening night of An American in Paris, and Shake Shack at Easttown!