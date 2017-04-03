Guide To The Best April 2017 Events & Activities In Los Angeles

Spring is in the air, and with it comes a whole slew of fun things to do in Los Angeles. From outdoor screenings, to festivals of music and beer, to the ballet, we’ve rounded up enough activities to pack your social calendar all month long.



All Month





Rooftop Cinema Club 3rd Season

Ricardo Montalban Theatre

1615 Vine St.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

www.rooftopcinemaclub.com Ricardo Montalban Theatre1615 Vine St.Los Angeles, CA 90028 Elevated outdoor screening experience Rooftop Cinema Club is back for its 3rd season atop the Ricardo Montalban Theatre. Every Tuesday – Saturday Rooftop Cinema Club screens a different film, ranging from new releases to cult classics. Grab a drink from the rooftop bar, sit back in a comfy deck chair, don your own wireless headset, and enjoy.



All Month





Reykjavík Festival

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.laphil.com Walt Disney Concert Hall111 S Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012 Esa-Pekka Salonen and Daníel Bjarnaso have curated a month long festival of music, art, and film to highlight the creativity and close-knit artistic community of Reykjavík. The festival kicks off April 7 with “Opening Night: Made in Iceland,” featuring established and emerging acts from the the Icelandic music scene, and a pre-concert beer pop-up. Other festival highlights include performances by Sigur Ros April 11, 13, and 14, a Contemporary Iceland show on the 9th, and Johann Johannsson April 15. During the festival, a new installation by Icelandic artist Shoplifter will be in BP Hall, and Icelandic film “Driving at the Speed of the Nordic Sun” will be continuously screened in the Keck Auditorium.



All Month





Visit “The 14th Factory”

440 N. Ave 19

Los Angeles, CA 9003

www.the14thfactory.com 440 N. Ave 19Los Angeles, CA 9003 Three acres of empty industrial warehouse space downtown have been transformed into a monumental, multiple-media art and documentary experience. Hong Kong-based British artist Simon Birch and his collaborators have turned the space into 14 interlinked workspaces for manufacturing their art, which includes video, sculpture, painting, and performance pieces. An underlying theme of celebrating creative diversity and overcoming obstacles as a global society runs through the works.



All Month





See “Absinthe”

Spiegelworld Tent at L.A. LIVE’s Event Deck

1005 Chick Hearn Ct.

Los Angeles CA 90015

www.AbsintheLA.com Spiegelworld Tent at L.A. LIVE’s Event Deck1005 Chick Hearn Ct.Los Angeles CA 90015 Step inside the adult-playground that is the Spiegelworld Tent, grab a drink or two at the bar, and get ready for some good old fashioned debauchery. Inspired by the absinthe-filled cabarets of late 19th century, “Absinthe” is part circus, part burlesque, and all entertaining. Sexy and talented performers from across the globe mix comedy and jaw-dropping moves just feet away from audience members at this 18+ show.



April 1 – 9, 2017





See “An American in Paris”

Pantages Theatre

6233 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(800) 982-2787

www.hollywoodpantages.com Pantages Theatre6233 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(800) 982-2787 The magic and romance of Paris touches down in Los Angeles as the Tony Award-winning musical “An American in Paris” hits the Pantages stage. Earning more awards than any other musical in the 2014-15 Broadway Season, the show features the songs of George and Ira Gershwin, and tells the story of an American soldier who decides to stay in Paris after World War II. He and his friends imagine a brighter postwar future, including a mysterious French ballerina he meets.



April 1 – 16, 2017





Visit The Easter Bunny

The Grove & The Americana at Brand The Grove & The Americana at Brand Children of all ages are welcome to The Grove and The Americana at Brand to visit the Easter Bunny at the Bunny Bungalow. Visitors can either schedule an appointment ahead of time, or drop in to get those Facebook-worthy photos taken. The Easter Bunny will also be at The Lakes at Thousand Oaks April 8-15.



April 2, 6, 9 & 15, 2017





LA Opera: “The Tales of Hoffmann”

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

135 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA, 90012

www.laopera.org Dorothy Chandler Pavilion135 N. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA, 90012 Offenbach’s final masterpiece comes to life as Vittorio Grigolo and the LA Opera perform “The Tales of Hoffmann.” At the urging of his drinking buddies, poet E.T.A. Hoffmann offers a booze-fueled recounting of the women he has loved and lost. The recollection sets the plot into motion as we meet each fascinating, half-remembered woman. The mood-setting, atmospheric score is conducted by Placido Domingo.



April 3, 2017





Attend Dodgers Opening Day

Dodger Stadium

1000 Vin Scully Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(866) 363-4377

www.dodgers.com Dodger Stadium1000 Vin Scully Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012(866) 363-4377 It’s time for Dodger baseball! It’s opening day, as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres. Pitcher Clayton Kershaw ties the record as he makes his seventh consecutive Opening Day start. Arrive early to get your magnet schedule and root for the boys in blue.



April 5, 2017





Sci-Fi At Union Station Presents: “Blade Runner”

Union Station

888 N. Alameda St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.unionstationla.com Union Station888 N. Alameda St.Los Angeles, CA 90012 Tonight kicks off a new screening series that highlights Los Angeles as the backdrop for sci-fi cinema. “Blade Runner,” the 1982 film that portrays a dystopian Los Angeles where Blade Runners are assigned to assassinate illegal androids, includes iconic scenes shot in Union Station’s Historic Ticketing Hall. Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis, and tonight’s show includes an introduction by former LA Times entertainment reporter and “Classic Hollywood” specialist Susan King.



April 6 – 7, 2017





The Mystery of our Human Story

The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage

1310 11th St.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 434-3200

www.thebroadstage.com The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage1310 11th St.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 434-3200 The National Geographic Live series continues at the Broad stage with “The Mystery of Our Human Story” featuring Paleoanthropologist and National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence Lee Berger. During a trip to South Africa, Berger and his team of “underground astronauts” uncovered a trove of bones, revealing new information about the way our primitive human ancestors operated. Hear how the dramatic events unfolded, and take part in a post-show Q&A with Berger.



April 8, 2017





FantaSea: Where Magic Lives

The Queen Mary

1126 Queens Hwy.

Long Beach, CA 90802

(800) 437-2934

www.queenmary.com The Queen Mary1126 Queens Hwy.Long Beach, CA 90802(800) 437-2934 FantaSea returns for a second year to the Queen Mary for a day packed with unbelievable magic by some of today’s top celebrity magicians. A spell will be cast throughout the ship’s salons and decks, transforming them into The Hocus Pocus Parlor, Wizard Alley, The Cauldron, and The Secret Circle Study. Roaming magicians, close-up parlor performances, Abracadabra Brunch, Mysteries of Magic Dinner Show, and more are all part of the celebration.



April 8, 2017





Los Angeles Beer Festival

Los Angeles Center Studios

450 S Bixel St.

Los Angeles, CA 90017

www.drinkeatplay.com Los Angeles Center Studios450 S Bixel St.Los Angeles, CA 90017 Enjoy over 200 beers from 80 breweries, live music, a dueling piano bar, and more at the 9th annual LA Beer Festival. General and VIP admissions are available, and all tickets include beer samplings. Food will be sold separately from some of LA’s favorite food trucks.



April 8, 2017





Moving the Divine: A Dance Performance by Rahul Acharya

Norton Simon Museum

411 W Colorado Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91105

(626) 449-6840

www.nortonsimon.org Norton Simon Museum411 W Colorado Blvd.Pasadena, CA 91105(626) 449-6840 Award-winning dancer Rahul Acharya explores India’s Odissi dance tradition tonight in a dance performance at the Norton Simon Museum. The neo-classical form has deep roots in devotion as well as tradition, including that in which a sculpture can come to life. The performance is inspired by works in the Norton Simon Museum’s South Asian collection, and is free with admission.



April 10 – 23, 2017





The Portals Project at Grand Park

Grand Park

200 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.grandparkla.org Grand Park200 N. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012 For two weeks, Germany, Mexico, and Jordan are just a gold shipping container away. Grand Park in Downtown LA is hosting an event that gives Angelenos the chance to to have a face-to-face conversation with people around the world about life, family, or anything else. Each shipping container portal is equipped with immersive audio and video technology, and is staffed by a Portal Curator who will translate during the chat. Sign up for an appointment and gain a new perspective on communities around the world.



April 14 – 16, 2017





Los Angeles Zoo’s “Big Bunny’s Spring Fling”

Los Angeles Zoo

5333 Zoo Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 644-4200

www.lazoo.org Los Angeles Zoo5333 Zoo Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90027(323) 644-4200 The zoo’s annual “egg-citing” Spring Fling event is back, offering visitors a chance to celebrate the season with fun activities for the whole family. In addition to photo ops with “Big Bunny,” guests can examine eggs of different animals, get their faces painted, enjoy musical entertainment, and meet other characters roaming the zoo. A hands-on Bubblemania experience, Dance Block Party, and a bunny EGG-ucation Station round out three days of fun.



April 16, 2017





Easter Sunday Champagne Brunch & Family Fun

The Queen Mary

1126 Queens Hwy.

Long Beach, CA 90802

(800) 437-2934

www.queenmary.com The Queen Mary1126 Queens Hwy.Long Beach, CA 90802(800) 437-2934 Hop aboard the Queen Mary, where a full day of Easter fun awaits. After the ship’s legendary Easter Sunday Champagne Brunch, the whole family can visit the bunny and friends petting zoo, take part in an Easter egg hunt, score a balloon animal, and more. The Easter Bunny will also be there to pose for a special family photo op.



April 19, 2017





Earth Day L.A.

Grand Park

200 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.grandparkla.org Grand Park200 N. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012 Grand Park is teaming up with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and The Music Center to celebrate Earth Day (April 22) a few days early. The fourth annual event will help attendees learn how to live clean and go green in the city we love. Educational workshops, sustainable gardening tours, live music, food trucks, and tree giveaways are all part of today’s line-up of green activities.



April 20–23 & 29–30, 2017





16th Annual Dance Media Film Festival

Various Locations

www.dancecamerawest.org Various Locations This year’s annual Dance Media Film Festival once again offers something for everyone, showcasing forms of dance ranging from modern to tap to hip-hop to ballet. The public event explores dance through film and live performances. Opening Night takes place at UCLA’s Royce Hall with International Shorts, followed by a Celebration of UCLA Dance: 1962-2017, Featured Documentaries, screenings that include a West Coast Premiere, a Family Film Day, and sunset performances and film screenings on the Santa Monica Pier.



April 22, 2017





Museum Of Ice Cream Opening Day

2018 E 7th Pl.

Los Angeles, CA 90021

www.museumoficecream.com 2018 E 7th Pl.Los Angeles, CA 90021 I scream, you scream, we all scream for the opening of the Museum of Ice Cream! Originally from New York, the museum has made its way to the Arts District in Los Angeles, ready to treat guests to a hands-on ice cream-themed experience. Interactive highlights include a ten thousand banana “banana split,” mint “grow house,” a melted popsicle jungle, and the pièce de résistance, a swimmable sprinkle pool filled with one hundred million sprinkles. Oh, and of course there will be ice cream too.



April 22, 2017





21st Annual Grand Butterfly Release

Kidspace Museum

480 N Arroyo Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91103

(626) 449-9144

www.kidspacemuseum.org Kidspace Museum480 N Arroyo Blvd.Pasadena, CA 91103(626) 449-9144 Kidspace Children’s Museum is celebrating spring and Earth Day by releasing over 700 butterflies into the wild. Along with the 2pm release on Saturday and Sunday, various activities will take place throughout the weekend. Imagine yourself as a butterfly at “Butterfly World,” create butterfly puddlers and feeders, and enjoy a special musical performance by children’s music group Just Kidding. The museum is also hosting Caterpillar Adoption Days on weekends prior to the event so you can BYOButterfly for the release.



April 22, 27, 30, 2017





LA OPERA: “Tosca”

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

135 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA, 90012

www.laopera.org Dorothy Chandler Pavilion135 N. Grand Ave.Los Angeles, CA, 90012 Known as one of opera’s bloodiest, most intense dramas, “Tosca” is the story of a prima donna trapped between lovers. The fiery opera singer finds herself pulled by her love for her rebel lover, and a lusting, treacherous police chief. Explosive conflict between the three intense characters culminates in a hair-raising conclusion that answers the question: how far would you go to save the one you love.



April 22 – 23, 2017





Attend The Los Angeles Times’ 22nd Annual Festival of Books

University of Southern California

Los Angeles, CA

www.latimes.com University of Southern CaliforniaLos Angeles, CA Bookworms rejoice! The largest literary festival in the nation is back at the USC campus, packed with authors and celebrity guests. Bryan Cranston, Dave Grohl, Kelly Oxford, and Nancy Silverton are just a few of the names on the roster for this year’s festival. Along with ten outdoor stages featuring everything from cooking to poetry, Center Theatre Group will perform songs from “Into the Woods,” a street-art-style mural will be created, and hundreds of exhibitors will have books and merchandise for sale.



April 27, 2017





Malibu Wines Sustainable Wine + Dinner

Los Angeles Zoo

5333 Zoo Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 644-4200

www.lazoo.org Los Angeles Zoo5333 Zoo Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90027(323) 644-4200 Tonight’s Sustainable Wine + Dinner at the LA Zoo continues the zoo’s spotlight on their commitment to conservation and sustainability. Sit on the terraces of the zoo’s Mahale Mountains and enjoy wine from LA’s own Malibu Family Wines along with seasonally inspired farm-to-table dinner. The evening’s “Happy Trails” theme explores the biodiverse region of the Santa Monica Mountains, and the migration paths for the native wildlife.



April 27 – April 30, 2017





Springfest Redondo Beach

Aviation Park

1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

Redondo Beach, CA 90278

www.nrbba.org Aviation Park1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd.Redondo Beach, CA 90278 Four days of fair fun are in store in the South Bay. The annual community event offers carnival rides, a kid’s zone and petting zoo, food court, and gourmet food trucks. Springfest admission is free, and promises fun for the whole family.



April 29, 2017





Tom Gun LIVE: A Maverick’s Homage

The Regent

448 S. Main St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

www.tomgunlive.com The Regent448 S. Main St.Los Angeles, CA 90013 From the team that brought you Point Break Live comes an interactive show that brings you to the brink of the Danger Zone. Tom Cruise is celebrating his birthday by reprising his role as Maverick, but he’s running late, so it’s up to six lucky audience members to play the leading role. Come dressed to impress as your favorite character Cruise has portrayed, and get ready for karaoke sing-alongs, dance-offs, paper airplane battles, and more.



April 29, 2017





Cinespia Presents: “The Godfather Part II”

Los Angeles Theatre

615 S Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90014

www.cinespia.org Los Angeles Theatre615 S BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90014 Gussy up in your best formal attire and head to the beautiful Los Angeles Theatre for a screening of an American classic. Al Pacino and Robert De Niro star in the Academy Award winning film about the Corleone crime family and their rise to fame. The movie palace will be transformed into a 1950s Vegas resort with live music, full bars, dancers, DJs, and casino games. The event is 21+.



April 30, 2017





Taste of the Eastside

Los Angeles River Center and Gardens

570 W Ave 26

Los Angeles, CA 90065

www.tasteoftheeastside.com Los Angeles River Center and Gardens570 W Ave 26Los Angeles, CA 90065 The eastside neighborhoods of Silver Lake, Echo Park, Eagle Rock, Los Feliz, and beyond are a treasure trove of evolving and diverse cuisine. Taste of the Eastside invites you to come taste for yourself, as you sample eats from over two dozen restaurants offering up their best. Local breweries, wineries, and distilleries will also be on hand to help you wash it all down. General Admission and VIP (with early entry) tickets are available.



April 30, 2017





Rock for HARK, featuring Three Dog Night

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel

7000 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

healingartsreachingkids.org Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel7000 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028 The non-profit organization Healing Arts Reaching Kids (HARK) brings healing and coping techniques to children with illnesses and injuries through creative experiences. Tonight the organization holds its inaugural Rock for HARK Charity event benefitting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, featuring legendary rock group Three Dog Night. Along with the band, celebrity guests Scout Compton, Jane Lynch, and 10 players from the LA Kings are expected to come together for this great cause.

Article by Kellie Fell.