Lisa Loves Showbiz: Paris Jackson Says Zac Effron Broke Her Heart

Paris Jackson was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon the other night and Fallon asked her a round of questions, including “Whose your celebrity crush?” and “What was your first concert?”:

Zac Effron had not heard this before Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier, told him about breaking Paris’s heart.

Effron was in Las Vegas on the red carpet for his upcoming movie, Baywatch, when he learned of Paris’s heartbreak:

And get ready for another Kardashian (well technically a Kardashian-West).

Kim says she is preparing her uterus to have another child.

In an enticing new promo for Sunday night’s Keeping up with the Kardashians Kim says:

As you heard, she does admit it’s dangerous to have another baby, but she says she’s willing to do it so her kids have another sibling.

Some however, speculating this story line may be a last ditch effort by producers to drum up ratings.

I guess we will know in about nine or ten months.