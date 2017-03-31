Lisa Loves Showbiz: Brad Pitt Appears Looking Gaunt In New Photos

People are worried about Brad Pitt, who was recently seen looking very gaunt.

The Daily Mail posted a slew of pictures of Pitt yesterday, setting off alarms that he may still be suffering heartbreak.

Pitt looks a shadow of his former self in these pictures, and according to The Daily Mail, he has been locking himself away in his LA art studio.

Apparently, he’s been spending 15 hours a day working on a sculpture, helping to nurse his broken heart.

They also say that the ‘sexiest man alive’ looked “drawn and downcast.”

One source says, while he sculpts he listens to emotional songs like Just to Satisfy You by Waylon Jennings.

“Everybody knows it’s related to what’s going on with him personally, but nobody says anything.”

Seems Pitt is having a Pitt-y party!

Yesterday Netflix released War Machine, Pitt’s new movie which is getting good reviews.

Brad also has a number of projects as producer with his production company, Plan B.