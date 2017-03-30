Uber’s Weirdest Lost And Found Items

By Sarah Carroll

Pretty much everyone has left behind something in an Uber at one point or another.

The ride-share service recently published statistics on their Lost and Found Index and it turns out Los Angeles is the most forgetful city in the entire country. We’re #1! We’re #1!

Keys, cell phones, rings, and wallets are all some of the most common things we forget in the car once we arrive at our destination.

But it was some of the more unique items that really got us going this morning. Y’all are crazy! Some of the highlights included:

Valuable Nordic walking poles

Lobster

Sweet potato care package

Hot Cheetos

Bulletproof vest

Taser

Violin

Harry Potter glasses

Smoke machine

Click HERE to learn even more about Uber’s Lost and Found Index.