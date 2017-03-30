Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Heart of Glass" by Blondie

Uber’s Weirdest Lost And Found Items

March 30, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: Uber

By Sarah Carroll

Pretty much everyone has left behind something in an Uber at one point or another.

The ride-share service recently published statistics on their Lost and Found Index and it turns out Los Angeles is the most forgetful city in the entire country. We’re #1! We’re #1!

Keys, cell phones, rings, and wallets are all some of the most common things we forget in the car once we arrive at our destination.

But it was some of the more unique items that really got us going this morning. Y’all are crazy! Some of the highlights included:

  • Valuable Nordic walking poles
  • Lobster
  • Sweet potato care package
  • Hot Cheetos
  • Bulletproof vest
  • Taser
  • Violin
  • Harry Potter glasses
  • Smoke machine

Click HERE to learn even more about Uber’s Lost and Found Index.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live